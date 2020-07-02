HARRISBURG — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The county, which has reported six additional cases since June 26, now has 23 total cases (16 confirmed and seven probable).
The state also said an additional case of COVID-19 was reported from Clarion County, increasing the county's total to 36 (all confirmed).
Forest County, the state said, holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Crawford and Mercer counties each reported two new cases. Crawford County now has 59 cases (46 confirmed and 13 probable) and Mercer County has 142 cases (124 positive and 18 probable).
Statewide on Thursday, 832 new cases were reported — 196 above the number reported Wednesday — to raise the total number of cases to 88,074 (85,573 confirmed and 2,501 probable), according to the state. There are 6,706 cases among health care workers.
Despite the spike in new statewide cases, the number of cases reported Thursday marks the 53rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 57th in the past 61.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Thursday. Statewide, there were 25 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,712.
In nursing home and personal care facilities, the state said there continues to be no resident or employee cases reported from the tri-county area.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,856 resident cases and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties.
The state said there were seven additional statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Wednesday, raising the total to 4,590.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,534, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 702,199 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
UPMC Northwest on Thursday reported the hospital had collected 704 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 396 from the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of eight tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, the hospital had no COVID-19 in-patients.