HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Sunday that Venango County reported its first positive case of COVID-19 since April 23, for a total of eight cases. The county's first case was reported March 29.
The state also announced Mercer County on Saturday reported eight new cases, which are among the 24 additional cases for that county since May 5, pushing its total to 91.
Other area counties reporting additional cases over the weekend were Erie with eight, three on Sunday and five on Saturday to push that county's total cases to 137; and one each from Butler on Sunday and Armstrong on Saturday, giving those counties a total of 203 and 58 cases, respectively.
No new cases were reported over the weekend from Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
Statewide over the weekend, there were 1,612 new cases reported — 623 on Sunday and 989 on Saturday — bringing Pennsylvania's total to 62,234.
The 989 cases announced Saturday was the highest single-day total reported in seven days, but the 623 cases announced Sunday was the lowest total since 543 cases were reported May 11.
The number of new cases announced Sunday also marks the 11th day in the past 15 with fewer than 1,000 cases being reported in a single day.
Of the total statewide cases reported over the weekend, 102 were those of health care workers — 19 on Sunday and 83 on Saturday — for a total of 4,451.
The state said there were 76 additional deaths reported over the weekend — 15 on Sunday and 61 on Saturday — for a statewide total of 4,418.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in 45 of 67 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, six residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 66 deaths were reported over the weekend from nursing or personal care facilities — 14 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday. The statewide total is 3,057, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 371 in Venango County, 587 in Clarion County, 53 in Forest County, 846 in Crawford County, 1,092 in Mercer County, 2,992 in Butler County, 409 in Jefferson County, 3,111 in Erie County, 251 in Warren County and 960 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 189 (6 deaths); Allegheny, 1,603 (143 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (5 deaths); Beaver, 517 (83 deaths); Bedford, 32 (1 death); Berks, 3,677 (208 deaths); Blair, 38; Bradford, 41 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,439 (422 deaths); Butler, 203 (6 deaths); Cambria, 54 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 214 (17 deaths); Centre, 131 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,118 (220 deaths); Clarion, 24 (1 death); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 44; Columbia, 336 (33 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 522 (48 deaths); Dauphin, 963 (39 deaths); Delaware, 5,619 (478 deaths); Elk, 6 (1 death); Erie, 137 (3 deaths); Fayette, 89 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 621 (13 deaths); Fulton, 11; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 214; Indiana, 84 (6 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,344 (149 deaths); Lancaster, 2,508 (187 deaths); Lawrence, 72 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 874 (19 deaths); Lehigh, 3,470 (139 deaths); Luzerne, 2,526 (127 deaths); Lycoming, 147 (7 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 91 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 57; Monroe, 1,254 (70 deaths); Montgomery, 5,872 (620 deaths); Montour, 50 (1 death); Northampton, 2,703 (199 deaths); Northumberland, 141; Perry, 40 (1 death); Philadelphia, 16,140 (1,022 deaths); Pike, 460 (22 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 525 (15 deaths); Snyder, 33 (2 deaths); Somerset, 33 (1 death); Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 83 (14 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 47 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 2; Washington, 131 (4 deaths); Wayne, 108 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 427 (32 deaths); Wyoming, 29 (4 deaths); York, 851(16 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (29%)