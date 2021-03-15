Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.