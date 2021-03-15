HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,466 cases (2,788 confirmed and 678 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 89.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 2,746 cases (1,755 confirmed and 991 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 86.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 1,386 cases (1,331 confirmed and 55 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Polk State Center
According to the state Department of Human Services, Polk State Center now has fewer than five active resident cases among its 180 residents. Last week, DHS reported no active resident cases. The facility continues to have fewer than five active employee cases among its 664 staff members.
There are 113 cumulative resident cases, 174 cumulative employee cases and fewer than five resident deaths, DHS reported.
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 140 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported five new cases (two confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,537 cases (5,195 confirmed and 1,342 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 244 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported three new cases (two confirmed and one probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 8,336 cases (6,621 confirmed and 1,715 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 1,388 new statewide positive cases, 526 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 967,598 (829,005 confirmed and 138,593 probable). There are 25,707 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 1,433 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 295 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there was one new death reported Monday and 13 additional deaths reported Sunday, raising the total to 24,587, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County reported two new resident cases and Venango County reported one additional resident case.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 245 resident cases, 107 employee cases and 43 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Venango County, the state said, now has 318 resident cases, 53 employee cases and 33 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 68,509 resident cases and 13,844 cases among employees for a total of 82,353 cases at 1,558 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 12,765 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Monday reported the hospital had collected 12,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 1,949 tests at the hospital and 10,186 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 819 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,261 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,383 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,950 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
Vaccinations
Of the 4,699,560 doses of vaccine allocated through March 20, the state said, 3,685,621 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered. They include 12,529 in Venango County, 13,971 in Clarion County and 2,489 in Forest County.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."