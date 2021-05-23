Venango County reports 3 deaths over past week

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
The deaths reported from Venango County raises its total virus-related deaths to 96.
Among the 9,626 new statewide cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 60 cases from Venango County (45 confirmed and 15 probable), 24 cases from Clarion County (20 confirmed and four probable) and four cases from Forest County (two confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 4,008 cases (3,162 confirmed and 846 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,171 cases (2,074 confirmed and 1,097 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 92.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,428 cases (1,363 confirmed and 65 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 89 new cases (63 confirmed and 26 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 9,527 cases (7,412 confirmed and 2,115 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 256.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 82 new cases (55 confirmed and 27 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,350 cases (5,726 confirmed and 1,624 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 149.
Statewide statistics
- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of to 1,195,869 cases (1,003,189 confirmed and 192,680 probable).
- Statewide, there were 226 new deaths reported since last Sunday, raising the total to 27,042.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County reported two resident cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 332 resident cases, 58 employee cases and 34 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.
Clarion County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 249 resident cases, 110 employee cases and 45 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also updated Saturday shows there are now 71,617 resident cases and 15,310 cases among employees for a total of 86,927 cases at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 13,254 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Vaccinations
- According to the state, 10,183,052 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Sunday. They include 31,710 in Venango County, 24,390 in Clarion County and 6,084 in Forest County.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."