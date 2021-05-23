Venango County reports 3 deaths over past week

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

The deaths reported from Venango County raises its total virus-related deaths to 96.

Among the 9,626 new statewide cases reported from Monday through Sunday were 60 cases from Venango County (45 confirmed and 15 probable), 24 cases from Clarion County (20 confirmed and four probable) and four cases from Forest County (two confirmed and two probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 4,008 cases (3,162 confirmed and 846 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,171 cases (2,074 confirmed and 1,097 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 92.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,428 cases (1,363 confirmed and 65 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 21.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 89 new cases (63 confirmed and 26 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 9,527 cases (7,412 confirmed and 2,115 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 256.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 82 new cases (55 confirmed and 27 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,350 cases (5,726 confirmed and 1,624 probable). The county's total deaths stand at 149.

Statewide statistics

- The additional statewide positive cases reported over the last week raise the cumulative total of to 1,195,869 cases (1,003,189 confirmed and 192,680 probable).

- Statewide, there were 226 new deaths reported since last Sunday, raising the total to 27,042.

Care facilities

- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that was last updated Saturday, shows Venango County reported two resident cases.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 332 resident cases, 58 employee cases and 34 deaths among 10 unnamed facilities.

Clarion County, the state said, stands at a cumulative total of 249 resident cases, 110 employee cases and 45 deaths among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 120 resident cases, 26 employee cases and 24 deaths at one unnamed facility.

- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities that was also updated Saturday shows there are now 71,617 resident cases and 15,310 cases among employees for a total of 86,927 cases at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

- The state said as of Saturday there are a total of 13,254 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Vaccinations

- According to the state, 10,183,052 inoculations (partial and full) have been administered through Sunday. They include 31,710 in Venango County, 24,390 in Clarion County and 6,084 in Forest County.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A slight jolt set the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad's train off last week as the non-profit organization embarked on its first ride since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the 2020 season.

Cardinals batter Cahill, Bucs, 8-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-19-21

SCHOLASTIC BASEBALL: Hickory 13, Oil City 2 (6 innings); Saegertown 11, Rocky Grove 6; Clarion-Limestone 10, Keystone 0 (6 innings); SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL: Rocky Grove 8, Maplewood 6; Clarion 5, Moniteau 2

Steelers hoping Green can follow in Dawson's footsteps

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Local high school sports scores 5-18-21

Baseball: Cambridge Springs 12, Rocky Grove 2 (5 innings) Baseball: Cranberry 4, Union 2 Baseball: Redbank Valley 17, Forest Area 2 (4 innings) Softball: Cochranton 15, Rocky Grove 8 Softball: Titusville 15, Oil City 6 Softball: Hickory 16, Franklin 3 Softball: Karns City 9, Keystone 4 Softb…

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs.

  • From staff reports

The Venango County elections office held a public testing of voting machines Friday morning in preparation for Tuesday's primary election.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco's sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh's season on the brink.

DeSclafani, Duggar lead Giants past Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and Steven Duggar hit his first home run in nearly two years to lead the San Francisco Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Thursday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The community is finding ways this year to celebrate Oil City's 150th birthday, and local artist Brian Rondinelli has completed a commemorative painting to mark the occasion.

Walk-ins can get shots Friday at mall clinic

  • From staff reports

Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.

Late burst sinks Pirates, 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.

  • From staff reports

House of Trades service members associated with Keystone SMILES teamed up Tuesday with the Emlenton Civic Club, Tim Farkis of Chapel on the Hill church and volunteers from the community to revitalize and beautify the Emlenton Veterans Park.