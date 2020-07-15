HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported three additional cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and two probable), giving the county a total of 49 cases (33 confirmed and 16 probable).
Meanwhile, both Clarion and Forest counties held steady in their cases counts, according to the state. Clarion County has 66 cases (64 confirmed and two probable) and Forest County has seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported 15 new positive cases and two additional probable cases, raising the county's total to 203 (178 confirmed and 25 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 21 new positive cases on Wednesday. That raises the county's total cases to 101 (84 confirmed and 17 probable).
Crawford County's spike in cases comes one day after a report by the Meadville Tribune, which on Monday received confirmation from Rolling Fields Elder Care in Conneautville that the nursing home had 22 cases (17 staff members and five residents).
The state reported 994 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number to 97,665 (94,873 confirmed and 2,792 probable).
There are 7,284 cases among health care workers, the state said.
The number of new statewide cases reported Wednesday marks the fifth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 69th in the past 74.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 26 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,957.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Tuesday.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on Tuesday.
— In nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state continues to show Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two facilities. That list also shows five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,384 resident cases and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties.
— The state said there were an additional 55 deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,767.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Wednesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 8 and Tuesday is 139,819, including 5,372 positive test results, according to the state.
In the last day, the state said Wednesday, about 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported, which marks the highest one-day number.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,843. Statewide, there have been 870,984 people who have tested negative.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,290 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,643 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 63 tests were positive for the virus and about 133 results were pending.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.