HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County reported three additional cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and one probable), giving the county a total of 52 cases (35 confirmed and 17 probable).
Meanwhile, according to the state, Clarion and Forest counties reported no additional cases. Clarion County has 67 cases (64 confirmed and three probable) and Forest County has seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported its seventh total death along with eight new cases (five confirmed and three probable). That county now has 216 cases (187 confirmed and 29 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional probable case. That county now has 105 cases (87 confirmed and 18 probable).
The state on Friday reported 1,032 new statewide positive cases — 251 above the number of cases reported Thursday — raising the total to 99,478 (96,651 confirmed and 2,827 probable). There are 7,398 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Friday breaks a string of six consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported. There also had been fewer than 1,000 new cases reported for 70 of the past 75 days.
The state is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly ages 19 to 24. In Northwestern Pennsylvania, nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July are among ages 19 to 24. Statewide, nearly 26% of cases are among ages 65 or older.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 19 additional deaths reported, including the one reported from Mercer County, pushing the total to 6,992.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Tuesday.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on Tuesday.
— Nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state and updated through Friday, continue to show Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,520 resident cases and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties.
— The state said there were an additional seven deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,784.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 10 and Thursday is 141,307, including 5,579 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,938. Statewide, there have been 899,912 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest on Friday reported the hospital had collected 971 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 398 tests at the hospital and 573 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 17 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,458 total tests through Thursday, including 1,791 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 63 tests were positive for the virus and about 174 results were pending
As of Friday, Clarion Hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.