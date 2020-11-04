HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases reported by the county breaks its previous highest single-day total of 31, which was reported Oct. 28.
The county, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 359 cases (266 confirmed and 93 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (six confirmed and seven probable) and now has a cumulative total of 277 cases (203 confirmed and 74 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new cases (23 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 650 cases (515 confirmed and 135 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 33 new cases (17 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,227 cases (1,029 confirmed and 198 probable).