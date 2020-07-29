HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 60 cases (44 confirmed and 16 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 72 cases (69 confirmed and three probable); Forest County remains at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County reported five new confirmed cases, giving the county 308 (268 confirmed and 40 probable), according to the state. Crawford County reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 120 cases (101 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state reported 834 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 110,218 (107,138 confirmed and 3,080 probable). There are 8,110 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Wednesday is 286 fewer than the number of cases reported Tuesday. Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 78 of the past 87 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 16 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,162.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,290 resident cases and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional 26 deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,883.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 22 and Tuesday is 161,894, including 6,619 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,860. Statewide there have been 1,073,863 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,845 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,089 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 72 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients (three confirmed and one suspected). One of those patients is the hospital's intensive care unit.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).