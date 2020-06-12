HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday said one new positive case of COVID-19 was reported from Venango County, pushing the counties total number to 17 — 14 confirmed and three probable.
Clarion County holds at 30 cases, all confirmed; Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
Crawford County reported three new positive cases, bringing its total number to 35 — 28 confirmed and seven probable — the state said. Mercer County's total cases held at 114 — 101 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Friday, 686 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 77,999 — 75,800 confirmed and 2,199 probable — with 5,931 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Friday is 219 over the number of new cases reported Thursday.
Up until Friday, the state had reported four consecutive days of under 500 new cases. However, the number of new cases marks the 33rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 and 37th in the past 41.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Friday.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported Friday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Friday, there were 49 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,162.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,450 resident cases and 2,899 cases among employees, for a total of 19,349 at 635 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
According to the state, there were an additional 34 statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the total to 4,249.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 73%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,625. Statewide, there are 488,385 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."