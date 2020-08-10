HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Venango County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, giving the county 64 total cases (49 confirmed and 15 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 80 cases (77 confirmed and three probable); Forest County holds at 10 total cases (seven confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 10 new confirmed cases, giving the county 154 total cases (135 confirmed and 19 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five additional confirmed cases. The county now has 442 total cases (382 confirmed and 60 probable).
The state on Monday reported 601 new statewide positive cases, 159 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Sunday, raising the total to 119,453 (116,098 confirmed and 3,355 probable). There are 8,672 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Monday marks the 13th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 90th in the past 99.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,317.
Care facilities
- According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 20,011 resident cases and 4,161 cases among employees, for a total of 24,172 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- According to the state, 4,974 total deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities on Sunday, one less than what was previously reported.
- A nursing and personal care facilities table compiled by the state and updated through Monday, shows Clarion County had one additional employee case. It now lists 11 resident cases and six employee cases at three unnamed facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 3 and Sunday is 152,486, including 5,262 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Monday, the state said, is 6,247. Statewide, there have been 1,240,830 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 3,782 total tests through Sunday, including 2,931 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 84 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).