HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported one new COVID-19 case, giving the county 63 total cases (48 confirmed and 15 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, remains at 77 total cases (74 confirmed and three probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional confirmed cases and six new probable cases. The county now has 389 total cases (339 confirmed and 50 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 138 total cases (119 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 807 new statewide positive cases, 102 more than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 116,521 (113,241 confirmed and 3,280 probable). There are 8,522 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Thursday marks the ninth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 86th in the past 95.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 38 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,282.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 19,799 resident cases and 4,071 cases among employees, for a total of 23,870 at 870 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional two deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,943.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 30 and Wednesday is 148,132, including 5,496 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,932. Statewide, there have been 1,183,730 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).