HARRISBURG — Venango County reported its first coronavirus-related death on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh on Sunday evening told the newspaper that a Venango County resident with COVID-19 died in Erie County. She had no further information.
Attempts to reach the Erie County Coroner's Office were unsuccessful.
The county's total number of virus cases through the weekend held steady at 69 (54 confirmed and 15 probable), according to the state.
Both Clarion and Forest counties, the state said, also stood firm in their total cases county. Clarion County has 95 cases (86 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County has 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported two new confirmed cases on Sunday and three additional confirmed cases on Saturday. The county now has 186 total cases (161 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County on Saturday reported its 13th overall death, according to the state.
The county also reported 13 new cases (11 confirmed and two probable) on Sunday and five additional cases on Saturday (four confirmed and one probable), the state said. The county now has 526 total cases (461 confirmed and 65 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 619 new statewide positive cases, 177 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Saturday, raising the total to 129,048 (125,407 confirmed and 3,641 probable). There are 9,307 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Sunday marks the 26th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 103rd in the past 112.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from Clarion or Forest counties over the weekend.
Statewide there were two new deaths reported Sunday and 18 reported Saturday, raising the total to 7,578.
Care facilities
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,708 resident cases and 4,387 cases among employees for a total of 25,095 at 915 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said one new death was reported Sunday and four additional deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,125.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 80%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 16 and Saturday is 157,396, including 4,889 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,093. Statewide, there have been 1,423,972 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).