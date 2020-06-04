HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported one new case of COVID-19 in Venango County — bringing the county's total number of cases to 10 — but no new cases were reported from Clarion or Forest counties.
In addition, the state reported one new case in Crawford County and three new cases in Mercer County, pushing totals to 30 and 110, respectively. Mercer County also reported its sixth death.
Statewide, 537 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 73,942 — 71,881 confirmed and 2,061 probable — with 5,061 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Thursday is an increase of 26 over the number of new cases reported Wednesday, and it marks the 25th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 29th in the past 33.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Thursday. Statewide, there were 75 additional deaths reported, including the one from Mercer County, pushing the statewide total to 5,817.
In nursing and personal care facilities, there were 117 statewide cases reported Thursday, which is an increase of two over the number of cases reported Wednesday.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 15,848 resident cases and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
The statistics include case counts of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees reported from Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases have been reported from Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 3,895, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 69%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,427. Statewide, there are 416,942 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."