HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Saturday reported Venango County has an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, pushing the county's total cases to 18 (15 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Clarion County held steady at 33 cases (all confirmed) and Forest County held firm at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
The state said Mercer and Crawford counties each reported two new cases. Mercer County now has 132 cases (113 confirmed and 19 probable) and Crawford County now has 53 cases (42 confirmed and 11 probable).
Statewide on Saturday, 621 new cases were reported to raise the total number to 84,991, with 6,446 among health care workers. A concise statewide breakdown of confirmed and probable cases was not available Saturday.
The additional number of cases reported Saturday is 21 above the number of new cases reported Friday.
The number of new cases marks the 48th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 52nd in the past 56.
Updated information on deaths reported from individual counties was not available from the state on Saturday. Statewide, there were 24 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,603.
In nursing and personal care facility statistics, no virus cases have been reported among residents or employees in the tri-county area. However, the state is continuing efforts to clarify information regarding one facility in Clarion County.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,622 resident cases and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815 at 684 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
The state said there were 10 additional statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities on Saturday, bringing the total to 4,528.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,246, according to the state. Statewide, there are 646,780 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."