HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Venango County, giving the county a total of 69 cases (54 confirmed and 15 probable.)
Clarion County, the state said, holds at 95 cases (86 confirmed and nine probable); Forest County stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported four new confirmed cases, pushing the county to 181 total cases (156 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional confirmed cases. The county now has 513 total cases (450 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Friday reported 693 new statewide positive cases, 98 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Thursday, raising the total to 127,633 (124,031 confirmed and 3,602 probable). There are 9,203 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Friday marks the 24th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 101st in the past 110.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 20 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,558, the state said.
Care facilities
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,594 resident cases and 4,336 cases among employees for a total of 24,930 at 910 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said 14 additional deaths were reported Friday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,121.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 80%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 14 and Thursday is 159,049, including 4,819 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,014. Statewide, there have been 1,399,509 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,412 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 3,484 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 92 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."