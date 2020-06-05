HARRISBURG — Venango County's total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 15 with the addition of five cases on Friday along with one case reported Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Venango County, along with Clarion, Forest and other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania, moved to the "green phase" of reopening on May 8.
A spokesperson with the Department of Health told the newspaper that it can't be said with certainty that Venango County's upgrade to "green" had anything to do with the sudden increase in the county's cases count.
However, the spokesperson said, "As things start to open back up and people travel, move around, visit family, etc., those bring a risk for exposure. Particularly if that travel is to areas where more cases are occurring."
Although probable cases are included in the total statewide cases count, the Department of Health told the newspaper that it doesn't have a breakdown by individual counties as to how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed and how many are probable in each of the state's 67 counties.
No new cases were reported in Clarion, Forest, Crawford or Mercer counties on Friday.
Statewide, 443 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 74,385 — 72,292 confirmed and 2,093 probable — with 5,659 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Friday is a decrease of 94 from the number of new cases reported Thursday, and it marks the 26th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 30th in the past 34.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Friday. Statewide, there were 69 additional deaths reported, pushing the statewide total to 5,886.
In nursing and personal care facilities, there were 109 statewide cases reported Friday, which is a decrease of eight over the number of cases reported Thursday.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 15,929 resident cases and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697 at 611 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
The statistics include case counts of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees reported from Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases have been reported from Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 4,077, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 70%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,439. Statewide, there are 424,201 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state and area health systems could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."