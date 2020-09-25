HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Venango County subtracted one confirmed case of COVID-19 and Clarion County reported three new cases (one confirmed and two probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 84 total cases (67 confirmed and 17 probable) and Clarion County has 120 total cases (103 confirmed and 17 probable).
Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable), the state said.
Crawford County, the state said, reported six new probable cases, giving the county 303 total cases (252 confirmed and 51 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 10 new confirmed cases, giving the county 720 total cases (644 confirmed and 76 probable).
The state on Friday reported 806 new statewide positive cases, 47 fewer than the number reported Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 154,203 (149,410 confirmed and 4,793 probable). There are 10,551 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Friday marks six consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 132nd of the past 145.
Statewide, there were two new deaths reported Friday, raising the total to 8,081, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,591 resident cases and 4,961 cases among employees for a total of 27,552 cases at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,419 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 18 and Thursday is 184,083, including 5,474 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,534. Statewide, there have been 1,816,397 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,505 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 4,092 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 114 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected).
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."