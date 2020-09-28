HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County subtracted one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, now has 84 total cases (67 confirmed and 17 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, stands at 122 total cases (102 confirmed and 20 probable) and Forest County holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new probable cases, giving the county 308 total cases (253 confirmed and 55 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight new cases (six confirmed and one probable). The county now has 735 total cases (657 confirmed and 78 probable).
The state on Monday reported 676 new statewide positive cases, 242 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 156,826 (151,944 confirmed and 4,882 probable). There are 10,662 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported Monday marks two consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 134 of the past 148.
Statewide, there was one new death reported Monday, raising the total to 8,107, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,803 resident cases and 5,026 cases among employees for a total of 27,829 cases at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,432 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 21 and Sunday is 193,277, including 5,572 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,773. Statewide, there have been 1,855,491 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."