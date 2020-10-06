HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Venango County has exceeded 100 cases of COVID-19 after the county reported five new cases (one confirmed and four probable).
Venango county now has 102 total cases (77 confirmed and 25 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported three additional probable cases and now has 142 total cases (111 confirmed and 31 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases and subtracted one probable case. The county now has 331 total cases (267 confirmed and 64 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable). The county now has 784 total cases (701 confirmed and 83 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 1,036 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 165,243 (159,590 confirmed and 5,653 probable). There are 11,059 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 156 days.
Statewide, there were 17 new deaths reported Tuesday, raising the total to 8,244, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,380 resident cases and 5,196 cases among employees for a total of 28,576 cases at 992 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,497 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 29 and Monday is 187,157, including 7,381 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,099. Statewide, there have been 1,951,992 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 2,770 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Monday, including 809 tests at the hospital and 1,961 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."