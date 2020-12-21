HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
The state said Venango County reported 80 new cases (76 confirmed and four probable), Clarion County reported 29 new cases (24 confirmed and five probable), and Forest County reported eight new confirmed cases.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,047 cases (1,713 confirmed and 334 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 31.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,798 cases (1,235 confirmed and 563 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 30.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 222 cases (189 confirmed and 33 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death on Monday, giving the county 105 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 75 new cases (57 confirmed and 18 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,241 cases (4,381 confirmed and 860 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 64 new cases (52 confirmed and 12 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,345 cases (3,533 confirmed and 812 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 61.
Statewide statistics
— The state on Monday reported 7,887 new statewide positive cases, 674 more than the number reported Sunday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 563,589 (511,985 confirmed and 51,604 probable). There are 17,779 cases among health care workers.
— Statewide, there are 6,074 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,230 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 57 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 13,981, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 61%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,712. Statewide, there have been 3,160,075 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Clarion County added 13 resident cases and two employee cases. The county now has 169 resident cases, 64 employee cases and eight deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added five resident cases and four employee cases. The county now has 179 resident cases, 28 employee cases and 15 deaths at eight unnamed facilities.
The chart shows Forest County added 15 resident cases. The county now has 25 resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 47,947 resident cases and 8,682 cases among employees for a total of 56,629 cases at 1,431 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 8,079 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 10,097 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 8,523 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,371 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has 15 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."