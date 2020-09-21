HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango and Forest counties each reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
Venango County now has 81 total cases (64 confirmed and 17 probable) and Forest County now has 15 total cases (12 confirmed and three probable), according to the state.
Clarion County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases and one subtracted probable case on Saturday, and on Monday the county subtracted one confirmed case. The county now has 114 total cases (101 confirmed and 13 probable).
County specific additional cases are no longer being reported by the state on Sunday.
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new probable cases since Saturday. The county now has 290 total cases (250 confirmed and 40 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 11 new confirmed cases since Saturday. The county now has 699 total cases (622 confirmed and 77 probable).
The state reported 234 new statewide positive cases on Monday, 733 on Sunday and 1,162 on Saturday.
The total number of statewide cases is now 150,812 (146,281 confirmed and 4,531 probable). There are 10,392 cases among health care workers.
The latest number of new positive cases reported marks two consecutive days in which fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported and 128 of the past 141.
Statewide, there were 23 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,004, the state said. There were 25 additional deaths reported Sunday and 22 new deaths were reported Saturday.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 22,279 resident cases and 4,882 cases among employees for a total of 27,161 at 960 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,353 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 14 and Sunday is 180,596, including 6,135 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 8,339. Statewide, there have been 1,767,181 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 2,354 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Sunday, including 733 tests at the hospital and 1,621 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 24 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,217 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 4,092 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 105 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients (one confirmed and one suspected).
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."