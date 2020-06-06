Venango Salvation Army centers are serving thousands of meals

Venango County Salvation Army meal centers served more than 7,000 meals from mid-March to the end of May, an increase directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salvation Army Major Laura Duesenberry said that before the COVID-19 crisis, the Oil City Salvation Army center typically about 30 to 60 meals daily.
"But now we are serving around 130 (meals) on a daily basis," Duesenberry said.
Salvation Army Captain Michele Watt said the Franklin location "started out only doing 30 meals."
"I would say for the past few weeks we have been pushing 60 (meals a day)," Watt said.
In April, the Salvation Army partnered with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR), a non-profit disaster relief organization. Duesenberry said 2,656 OBR meals were served out of the 7,104 total meals in Venango County from March 16 to May 31.
As COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and restrictions were enacted, Duesenberry said the Salvation Army centers switched from strictly dine-in meals to only doing take-out meals.
"I think we have sort of worked out the kinks as we have moved along," she said.
"People drive up to the door, they are asked how many meals are needed, and the meals are taken out to the car," Duesenberry said
Duesenberry said so far the centers have had no problems keeping up with the increased demand while working with fewer volunteers due to virus restrictions.
Duesenberry said the centers have run ran out of prepared meals for the day a couple of times, "but we always have a back-up plan."
"Our primary focus is food," Duesenberry said. "There are no other programs going on so staff and volunteers can focus on that."
Duesenberry said the best way to help out, because of the increase in food costs and added cost of to-go containers and supplies, is to donate money.
"So, if people want to give monetary donations, then people could give here locally and it will stay local," she said.
The Oil City Salvation Army Center at 217 Sycamore St. serves meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Franklin Salvation Army Center at 737 Elk St. serves meals Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"We will just continue to serve because the need is there," Duesenberry said.