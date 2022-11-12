The rain poured down Friday, but the showers didn’t dampen Veterans Day observances in Oil City.
New this year was a patriotic musical program by students from Seventh Street Elementary School who were directed by music teacher Martha Heise.
Due to the rain, the program was held at Trinity United Methodist Church before the Oil City VFW’s Veterans Day ceremony at the VFW post on Relief Street.
The sanctuary of the Trinity church was filled with parents, families and veterans for the music performances. A total of 171 students, some excited and many nervous, filled the spacious stage to sing patriotic songs and recite lines about Veterans Day.
“They have been talking about it for weeks and they are proud to have their lines memorized. Each child has a speaking part,” said Anne Curran, the principal of Seventh Street and Smedley Street elementary schools.
Later in the morning, veterans and their families filled the Oil City VFW for a solemn ceremony coordinated by Oil City VFW Post 464.
The event paid tribute to the many men and women from Venango County who have served in the U.S. military.
Unfortunately, the weather did force cancellation of a parade that was to have stepped off before the ceremony.
Carl Sargent, the Oil City VFW commander, gave the opening remarks and introduced guest speaker Harry Whittemore, who is Venango County’s Veterans Affairs director.
Whittemore spoke about the various services and benefits his office provides to veterans in Venango County.
“The word service means something different in our office. We give the best service we can to our veterans out of gratitude,” Whittemore said.
The Oil City High School marching band played several patriotic selections and the Star Spangled Banner during the ceremony.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard raised the colors and V.E.T.S bugler Rich Deeter played Taps.
Mike Reno of the Oil City VFW, Mary Johnson of the Oil City VFW auxiliary, John McCauley of the Oil City American Legion and John Clark of the Oil City Elks Club each placed a wreath by the flags in the VFW.
Larry Deal, a retired first sergeant in the U.S. Army, offered the invocation and closing prayer.
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary set up about 200 luminaries in memory of veterans in the hallway of the VFW. The luminaries were decorated either by donors or the auxiliary.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day and commemorated the formal end of World War I.
On Nov. 11, 1918, the guns went silent and World War I ended when the Allies and Germany signed an armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month on a train car in the Forest of Compigne in France.
Later, after World War II, President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law a bill re-naming the holiday as Veterans Day and making it a time to honor all veterans.