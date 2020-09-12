About 50 people, many of them local police and firefighters, gathered at the Oil City VFW on Friday to honor first responders and veterans during a 9/11 memorial event.
Jeff Smith, commander of VFW Post 464, recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001 - the day hijackers crashed planes into the twin towers and the Pentagon, as well as Flight 93, the hijacked flight that went down in a southwestern Pennsylvania field.
He also talked about the sacrifices made by the many firefighters, paramedics and police officers who responded that day when about 3,000 people were killed.
Mark Hicks, chief of the Oil City Fire Department, read a poem memorializing the work of the firefighters who lost their lives at the twin towers. The SCI Forest honor guard gave a gun salute and played taps.
"9/11 went from being a day on the calendar to a day in history. A day of infamy certainly, but also a day of heroism and resilience," state Rep. R. Lee James said in his remarks during the ceremony.
