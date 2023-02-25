The halls of Victory Elementary School were abuzz with activity Friday afternoon as students and teachers gathered for the grand finale of the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Throughout the week, all the classes in the school had been competing to collect the most boxes of cereal to donate to those in need, and on Friday afternoon, the students hurried to set up the boxes in the hall like a giant row of dominoes.
The excitement was palpable.
“When is it gonna start falling?” one kindergartner asked close to the end of setup.
When asked where they got their boxes, student answers ranged from “Walmart” to “Dollar General” to “home.”
Giggles and frantic activity erupted a few times to stop the action after a premature cereal box fell over and started the domino effect too soon.
Finally, a hush settled over the hall after the boxes were all set up as principal John Bianconi announced the final numbers of boxes.
The class that had collected the most had 256 boxes, and in total, 1,075 cereal boxes were collected, he told the school to cheers.
The students all chanted “On your mark! Get set!” and then the sixth-grade class started the boxes falling. The students watched with wide eyes and bated breath as the domino effect went down the rows, and only one box needed an extra push.
After all the boxes fell down, cheers of victory sounded before the students energetically got down to the work of moving all the boxes out of the hall in preparation for the boxes being sent out to the community.
Special education teacher Chelsea Hanna, who organized the cereal box collection, said the boxes will be going to four destinations — the Caring Closet at Franklin High School, a local church that provides food bags to Victory Elementary students, the Rotary Club in Franklin, and the Clintonville food pantry.
She added that the Rotary plans to give some of its boxes out locally and send the others to East Palestine, Ohio.
Hanna said she started Random Acts of Kindness Week at Victory last year along with the first cereal box collection. Last year, 796 boxes were collected.
“We were looking for things for kids to do for Random Acts of Kindness Week for community service,” she said. “This was something a lot of schools have done, so we decided to try it.”
“The kids get really excited about it,” Hanna added. “It’s been a great week.”
She said that nationally, Random Acts of Kindness Week in schools was last week, but since Victory Elementary had some field trips last week, they postponed it to this week. Throughout the week, the school also taught special lessons on social and emotional health and how kindness affects well-being.
Bianconi said the school encourages good behavior throughout the year by awarding positive behavior points that can be used to buy prizes such as toys, art supplies and board games.
And students can also get “Trojan bucks” for good behavior that are entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of each month.
“I’m just very proud of the community and the support they’ve shown for everything we do at Victory,” he said.
Hanna added that “here at Victory, we really push the kids to be kind, to be responsible, and to be safety-oriented.”