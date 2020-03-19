Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the availability of low-interest loans for small businesses and eligible nonprofits in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans are being made available as a response to the needs of small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75%.
SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
“We are incredibly grateful that the SBA recognized the urgency of this situation and granted our request so quickly,” Wolf said. “I encourage our businesses and nonprofits to look at the SBA resources available to them and take advantage of this opportunity for financial assistance during this time of uncertainty.
“Thank you also to members of our congressional delegation, including Reps. Glenn Thompson, Chrissy Houlahan and John Joyce for their assistance in expediting our request.”
For more information or for loan applications, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired, or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website: disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Completed applications should be returned to the local DLOC or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.
The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Dec. 21.