HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Monday that Clarion County reported its second coronavirus-related death and Mercer County reported two additional deaths.
Clarion County's first virus-related death was reported by Butler Health System, via Clarion Hospital, on April 18. Mercer County's two previous deaths were reported by the state on April 17 and May 8.
The number of deaths in Butler County doubled to 12 and Erie County also reported a death, which pushes that county's total to four. Armstrong County's death total was reduced from five to two, as the state continues to reconcile data that it receives from various sources statewide.
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported three new positive cases of the virus and Erie County reported eight additional cases. Mercer County now has reported an additional 27 cases since May 5.
There were no new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Butler, Warren or Armstrong counties.
The state said there are 822 new virus cases statewide, bringing the total to 63,056.
The number of new cases announced marks the eighth consecutive day and 12th in the past 16 in which fewer than 1,000 were reported.
Of the total statewide cases reported, 28 were those of health care workers for a total of 4,479, according to the state.
The state said there were 87 additional deaths reported, including the 10 deaths from area counties, bringing the statewide total to 4,505.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in 44 of 67 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, six residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 29 deaths were reported Monday from nursing or personal care facilities. The statewide total is 3,086, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 277,553 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 374 in Venango County, 587 in Clarion County, 57 in Forest County, 858 in Crawford County, 1,156 in Mercer County, 3,034 in Butler County, 416 in Jefferson County, 3,151 in Erie County, 256 in Warren County and 973 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 808 total tests through Sunday, including 603 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 29 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 3,918 total tests through Sunday, including 2,330 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 230 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, there are two Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients has been confirmed as having the virus and the other is suspected of having it. One of those COVID-19 patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Monday announced it had conducted a total of 579 tests, 14 of which were positive and 544 of which were negative. The remaining 21 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 194 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,641 (143 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (2 deaths); Beaver, 533 (70 deaths); Bedford, 32 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,719 (248 deaths); Blair, 38 (1 death); Bradford, 41 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,516 (417 deaths); Butler, 203 (12 deaths); Cambria, 54 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 214 (22 deaths); Centre, 133 (5 deaths); Chester, 2,153 (227 deaths); Clarion, 24 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 44; Columbia, 337 (29 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 525 (41 deaths); Dauphin, 978 (50 deaths); Delaware, 5,689 (436 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 145 (4 deaths); Fayette, 91 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 631 (25 deaths); Fulton, 11 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 214; Indiana, 84 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (2 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,363 (125 deaths); Lancaster, 2,552 (252 deaths); Lawrence, 72 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 877 (21 deaths); Lehigh, 3,491 (173 deaths); Luzerne, 2,532 (122 deaths); Lycoming, 149 (8 deaths); McKean, 11 (1 death); Mercer, 94 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 57 (1 death); Monroe, 1,259 (88 deaths); Montgomery, 6,012 (566 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,727 (171 deaths); Northumberland, 143 (2 deaths); Perry, 41 (1 death); Philadelphia, 16,340 (1,080 deaths); Pike, 461 (15 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 529 (20 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 36; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 85 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 51 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 2; Washington, 133 (4 deaths); Wayne, 108 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 432 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 30 (4 deaths); York, 857(18 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (29%)