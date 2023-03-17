VTDC, with help from Sherwin-Williams, upgrades workshop

Jeromy Ritchey, production lead for Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, was candid during a discussion with Chief Executive Officer Colleen Stuart in regard to changes he wanted for the VTDC workshop, which would coincide with the center’s 50th anniversary.
He was fixated on the idea of spiffing up the 10,000-square-foot room with a fresh coat of paint.
“I just really have a deep concern for the clients I work with and wanted to make sure they had the best quality environment as possible. I saw a need for improvement,” Ritchey said with a voice full of emotion.
“We’re an industry that does rehab (simultaneously), and they get paid to do this work. Some may see (the trainees) as second class, but they are first class; they deserve to be treated first class. I want them to have a first-class environment.”
After getting approval from Stuart to seek out volunteers and donations, Ritchey contacted Dana Smith at the Sherwin Williams store in Franklin, who donated all the paint and supplies needed.
“What inspired me to help them was the manner and professionalism in which they reached out,” Smith said. “After speaking with them, I just thought they were a good group to be a part of and help out.”
All four Saturdays in February were spent prepping and painting the room.
The first Saturday, six volunteers scrubbed all the walls; on the second Saturday, Smith showed the eight volunteers the correct way to prime a surface for painting.
“I learned so much about painting. I didn’t realize how hard it was,” Stuart said. “I have a huge appreciation for those who work as painters.”
The following Saturday, Smith and Ritchey had 14 volunteers for the paint party. Smith showed them how to tape and paint, and they used two colors: one of them a stripe going around the building.
“He (Smith) brought the tape, the pan liners — he brought everything with him,” Stuart said.
Smith said the turnout was “great” and “a lot of us went home and we weren’t worn out. Everyone had a fantastic mindset, from the front office to the back. From the moment when I walked in everyone was so friendly. They love what they do and it’s very comforting — it’s nice to work with people who love what they do.”
By the final Saturday, minimal work was left for nine volunteers on those finishing touches, such as painting the doors.
“To be honest, it feels a lot brighter and fresher — like a renewed space,” Ritchey said. “You can see people are invested in the upkeep ... they maintain the work. They are so happy. They love what has happened to their work environment. It’s absolutely great to see.”
Other recent improvements were done by the previous production lead, Jim Powell, when he had both bathrooms completely remodeled and upgraded.
“From beginning to end, (the trainees) are the goal.” Ritchey said. “The vision was to give them the best. Without them, we aren’t here.”
The project culminated on Thursday with a “thank you” celebration for Smith in VTDC’s newly painted workshop, where the entire crew also celebrated the transformation of the workshop.
The project was “entirely different in a great way,” Smith said after it was completed. “The entire room looked bigger and brighter. It’s amazing what a coat of paint can do.
“It’s a really satisfying feeling to see something fully completed to what they had in mind, and it was really great working with them.”