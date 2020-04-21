HARRISBURG — The state on Tuesday announced that Warren County has its first coronavirus-related death and that Butler County has an additional death.
The state also reported 1,296 additional positive cases of the virus, including one each in Crawford, Warren and Butler counties. That brings the statewide total of positive cases to 34,528.
There were no new positive cases reported by the state from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Mercer, Erie or Armstrong counties.
There also were 360 additional deaths reported by the state among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564. That total includes one each in Clarion, Mercer and Warren counties; six in Butler County; and two in Armstrong County.
Both the additional positive cases and deaths reported Tuesday are a significant increase over the 948 new positive cases and 92 deaths reported Monday by the state.
However, state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has pointed out in past daily briefings that data reported on Tuesdays tend to show a large increase over data reported on Mondays.
That's because, she has said, some health systems wait until Monday to submit their weekend statistics. The state bases its daily statistics on data received by midnight.
All patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees, for a total of 5,598 at 396 distinct facilities in 38 counties, according to the state.
Of the statewide deaths, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County and two residents in Erie County.
There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 190 in Venango County, 382 in Clarion County, 21 in Forest County, 554 in Crawford County, 519 in Mercer County, 1,840 in Butler County, 258 in Jefferson County, 1,340 in Erie County, 137 in Warren County and 474 in Armstrong County.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Tuesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 494 total tests through Monday, including 413 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 17 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are three Clarion Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients has been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Tuesday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,283 total tests through Monday, including 1,692 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 180 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are six Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Tuesday reported it had conducted a total of 447 tests, 14 of which were positive and 428 of which were negative. The remaining five tests are pending.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 91 (2 deaths); Allegheny, 1,059 (67 deaths); Armstrong, 38 (2 deaths); Beaver, 303 (43 deaths); Bedford, 16 (1 death); Berks, 1,988 (82 deaths); Blair, 14; Bradford, 31 (5 deaths); Bucks, 1,917 (116 deaths); Butler, 162 (6 deaths); Cambria, 20 (2 deaths); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 150 (11 deaths); Centre, 77 (2 deaths); Chester, 919 (65 deaths); Clarion, 18 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 11; Columbia, 225 (8 deaths); Crawford, 17; Cumberland, 194 (6 deaths); Dauphin, 400 (11 deaths); Delaware, 2,654 (118 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 60; Fayette, 69 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 143 (10 deaths); Fulton, 2; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 13; Indiana, 55 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 3; Juniata, 72; Lackawanna, 666 (53 deaths); Lancaster, 1,295 (88 deaths); Lawrence, 60 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 525 (8 deaths); Lehigh, 2,295 (49 deaths); Luzerne, 1,800 (50 deaths); Lycoming, 42 (2 deaths); McKean, 5; Mercer, 59 (1 death); Mifflin, 21; Monroe, 995 (46 deaths); Montgomery, 3,154 (223 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,544 (43 deaths); Northumberland, 77; Perry, 20 (1 death); Philadelphia, 9,391 (363 deaths); Pike, 314 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 277 (7 deaths); Snyder, 30 (1 death); Somerset, 19; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 71 (4 deaths); Tioga, 15 (2 deaths); Union, 29; Venango, 6; Warren, 2 (1 death); Washington, 86 (2 deaths); Wayne, 86 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 291 (20 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (1 death); York, 517 (13 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (39%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (25%)