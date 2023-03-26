Weather brings down trees, wires

Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.

Many roads had to be closed but no injuries were reported from any of the incidents, according to both 911 centers.

As of Sunday, according to Venango County 911, roads that remain closed in that county included Sibley Avenue in Franklin, because of trees down; the 800 block of Palm Hill Road in Polk Borough, because of lines down; and Betty Run Road in Canal Township, because of lines down.

According to 911, the area hit hardest in Venango County was the 7000 block of Mercer Road in Mineral Township, where 10 trees came down. That area has since been reopened.

A resident of Seventh Street in Franklin told the newspaper that multiple trees came down there, including one that was uprooted and dropped onto a pickup truck. He also said residents at the top of the street were unable to use their driveways because they were blocked by downed trees.

As of Sunday, according to Clarion County 911, roads that remain closed in that county included Philipston Road in Brady Township, because of a downed tree and wires; and Jones Farm Road in Green Township, because of a downed tree and wires. No main roads in that county had to be closed.

