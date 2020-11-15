Weekend virus statistics show 100 new cases
HARRISBURG-The state Department of Health for the fourth consecutive day announced more than 5,000 additional cases of COVID-19, including a combined 100 from the tri-county area, were reported over the weekend.
Among the statewide 5,199 new cases reported Sunday were 50 from Clarion County (30 confirmed and 20 probable) and 17 from Venango County (14 confirmed and three probable).
Among the statewide 5,551 new cases reported Saturday were 19 from Clarion County (11 confirmed and eight probable), 12 from Venango County (11 confirmed and one probable), and two confirmed from Forest County.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 504 cases (340 confirmed and 164 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 552 cases (429 confirmed and 123 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 26 cases (22 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 138 additional cases over the weekend, including 67 confirmed cases on Sunday and two fewer probable cases. The county now has a cumulative total of 1,853 cases (1,548 confirmed and 305 probable).
Crawford County over the weekend reported 86 new cases, including 41 additional confirmed cases on Sunday, according to the state. The county now has a cumulative total of 1039 cases (806 confirmed and 233 probable).
Statewide statistics
-The 5,199 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 352 fewer than the number reported Sunday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 265,137 (248,981 confirmed and 16,156 probable).
Saturday's case increase is the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
The number of new positive cases reported Sunday marks 41 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 14 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 additional cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for seven consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for six consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 196 days.
-Statewide, there were 38 new deaths reported Sunday and 50 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 9,312, the state said.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 12,409. Statewide, there have been 2,559,496 people who have tested negative.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”