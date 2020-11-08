HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 71 cases of COVID-19.
There were 35 cases reported from Venango County, including 18 new cases on Sunday (15 confirmed and three probable); and 36 cases reported from Clarion County, including 20 new cases on Sunday (10 confirmed and 10 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 423 cases (313 confirmed and 110 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 334 cases (232 confirmed and 102 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 20 cases (16 confirmed and four probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 85 additional cases over the weekend, including 35 cases on Sunday (32 confirmed and three probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 1,387 cases (1,164 confirmed and 223 probable).
Crawford County over the weekend reported 43 new cases, including 27 on Sunday (21 confirmed and six probable), according to the state. The county now has a cumulative total of 730 cases (573 confirmed and 157 probable).
Statewide statistics
The state over the weekend reported 2,909 new positive cases on Sunday and 4,035 new statewide positive cases on Saturday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 230,894 (218,442 confirmed and 12,452 probable).
Saturday's case increase is the highest recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the state.
The number of new positive cases reported Sunday marks seven consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and 12th of the past 13 days.
There also have been 33 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 189 days.
Statewide, there were 45 new deaths reported over the weekend (five on Sunday and 40 on Saturday), raising the total to 9,020, the state said.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,566. Statewide, there have been 2,441,635 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."