Welcome guidelines

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.
Stacey Salsgiver, owner of Double Play Sports Bar in Oil City, said the new relaxed guidelines, which went into effect on Sunday, are "a step in the right direction."
She said patrons now may get a drink without buying a meal, and they have seen a cutdown on wait times for seating when restaurants hit their capacity limit.
"I just had people ecstatic because they could just come in, sit and have a drink," Salsgiver said.
Mark Shreffler II, general manager of Trails to Ales Brewery in Franklin, said the relaxed restriction rollout has "been a long time coming."
"We're excited to get people back to our bar," Shreffler said, and "our bartenders are excited to get back to really what they were hired to do."
He said customers also are happy to not be required to purchase food just so they may have a beer.
With raised capacity limits, the brewery has brought back its bar seating.
Luke Bernardo, Charlie, Austin and Jayla Frankenberger were at Trails to Ales Brewery on Tuesday on a lunch break from working at their small family-owned business, Country Reflections Engraving.
Austin Frankenberger said he liked the loosened restrictions, particularly elimination of the required meal with alcohol purchases.
"It's nice to be able to spend time together without spending the extra money," Frankenberger said.
Safety, though, is still on Shreffler's mind.
"Obviously, we still want to provide a safe dining experience for our guests and provide a safe workspace for our employees as well," he said.
To maintain social distancing, Double Play had shower curtains draped between its bar and table seating to provide a barrier between customers, Salsgiver said.
"Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars when you are trying to pinch pennies right now doesn't makes sense," Salsgiver said in regard to total expenses incurred in order to maintain state guidelines on COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Aside from a bonus to bar-goers, the new rules have taken some of the pressure off business owners and staff, Salsgiver said.
"All these rules and regulations have made it hard to just do our jobs and focus on the customers," she said.
She cited the continual strain on the staff to monitor people breaking mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols.
"My staff has to baby-sit them instead of taking care of the customers," Salsgiver said.
Although she respects people's opinions on mask-wearing, she said her establishment has played by the rules and people who disobey put her restaurant at risk.
"I can't afford a fine... I can't afford to get shut down for a few days," Salsgiver said.
The possibility of state retribution, she said, has kept her from going through the self-certification process, which would have earlier allowed Double Play to increase the number of customers allowed to enter.
"It was too much of a risk for all that I would have gained," Salsgiver said. "I don't know anybody that did do it."
