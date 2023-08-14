Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
For more details, see Tuesday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.
Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Light rain...with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 7:44 pm
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.
After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.
As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.
Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …
The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.
The warm sun shone down and a pleasant breeze was in the air Friday as members of the Oil City Oilers marching band practiced at Pioneer Flats in Two Mile Run County Park.
After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.
Work is underway to transform the area along the West End bike trail behind Penelec in Oil City into a place of meditation and reflection on nature in memory of Suzette Nellis.
Families and kids from across the community got to meet emergency services personnel, first responders, and even Smokey the Bear during the second National Night Out of Venango County on Tuesday evening.
Nine youths and six chaperones from five parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio have been in the area this week on a mission trip doing volunteer work with Mustard Seed Missions of Venango County.
A portion of Route 227 in Cornplanter Township is closed due to a traffic accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Transportation issues that disabled people face on a daily basis were the focus of an awareness stop that Voices for Independence made at its Seneca office on Wednesday afternoon.
A landmark business on Oil City’s North Side will be closing in the coming days.
BROOKVILLE — Joey Payne is on a mission to comfort people — a goal she has been able to achieve in places around the world that include Russia, Belarus, Siberia, Israel, Greece and Haiti.
Hundreds of volunteers and 4-H members have been working at a feverish pace to prepare for Sunday’s opening of the Clarion County Fair.
On Sept. 4, 1962, 66 incoming high school seniors led a charge of more than 400 students into a brand new school building on Oil City’s West End.
MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region’s needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
Erie News Now has reported tonight that prison escapee Michael Burham has been captured by law enforcement authorities.
Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.
A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.
Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.
WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …
Music blared, children splashed about and several water gun fights broke out as children and families enjoyed the warm afternoon Tuesday at the Oil City municipal swimming pool in Hasson Heights.
About 20 students ranging in age from sixth through twelfth grade are getting a chance to see what local manufacturing has to offer during a career camp this week put on by the United Way of Venango County.
Around 160 Jeeps ventured through Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the third annual Ten Miles 4 Two Mile Jeep Run.
Under storm clouds and amid the occasional raindrops, work on the ongoing East Second Street construction project in Oil City continued Friday.
The Two Mile Jeep Run this weekend along the trails at Two Mile Run County Park will have a special visitor this year.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.
A Sugarcreek Borough man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in what police are describing as a robbery at the man's home.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.
A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.
Contractors for National Fuel were wrapping up work Thursday on boring a new natural gas pipeline under French Creek in Franklin.
Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.
Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.
Emlenton resident Kurt Regester is a rare breed. He is one of only of a few licensed falconers in Pennsylvania.