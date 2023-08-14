Brandon Wells has been found guilty of all counts in the 2022 murder of his girlfriend, Brierlie Walters, at their Oil City home.

For more details, see Tuesday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek
Free

FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals
Free

Scrubgrass Grange marks 60 years of serving up meals

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled
Free

Panel on the origins of the Venango County Fair unveiled

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop
Free

Drum, bugle corps enjoys OC stop

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

Taste of Talent ends on a high note
Free

Taste of Talent ends on a high note

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week’s proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night’s pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths
Free

Marienville group wants all veterans graves to have wreaths

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

MARIENVILLE — Above the graves at the North Forest/St. Ann Cemeteries in Marienville fly 249 American flags. If a new committee is successful in December, each of the veterans’ graves will have a memorial wreath.

Free

Coming Monday: Young entrepreneurs

Several business owners approximately age 30 or under represent a new generation in local area entrepreneurship, as they aspire to meet the Oil Region's needs and at the same time take control of their own financial future.

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening
Free

Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed

Due to severe thunderstorms that are forecast to move into the area early this evening, Taste of Talent organizers have rescheduled tonight's event to July 19.

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape
Free

Evaluations underway in wake of prison escape

WARREN — The Warren County commissioners, in conjunction with the county's Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the July 6 escape of Michael Burham, and have taken steps in addressing jail security, supporting the county's correction officers, and review of jail policies …

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library
Free

Effort in full swing to restore upstairs hall at OC Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

For the first time in more than 50 years, the curtain rose— figuratively — at the second-floor theater in the Oil City Library this week, marking the first public event in the library’s recent fund campaign to restore the space.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns
Free

Federal proposal for French Creek raises public concerns

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks
Free

Franklin penny carnival draws big crowd to parks

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Fountain and Bandstand parks in Franklin were bursting with color, noise and music on Friday as the children’s penny carnival once again brought fun and activities to downtown Franklin for area children.

Free

COMING MONDAY: French Creek watershed

A proposal to turn the French Creek watershed into a national wildlife refuge has created skepticism as to what the federal government says it has in mind for the approximately 800,000 acres of land that covers about 1,250 square miles, including parts of it in Venango County.

Free

Taste of Talent postponed: UPDATE

Taste of Talent organizers have announced tonight's scheduled event in Franklin has been postponed because of the air quality alert issued as a result of the Canadian wildfires.

Free

Code Red Air Quality Alert

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates for the area until midnight tonight.

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City
Free

IndyCar driver Ferrucci, pays visit to Oil City

  • By Dylan Lux Contributing writer

Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.