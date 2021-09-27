Wildlife photography contest winners announced

Photo above, Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and, photo below, Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man enjoys bringing a different perspective to pictures of Oil City — aerial views that showcase the beauty of the area.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Oil City 3, Sharon 1; Grove City 3, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: North East 2, Franklin 0
HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
An 11-year-old Clarion County girl spent her Labor Day weekend washing quads, bikes and UTVs in the hot sun for charity.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
For her 65th birthday, Oil City resident Patty Swacha asked her family for 65 cards.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.
SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13
Classes at North Clarion High School and Elementary School were suspended today and Friday to allow for a “deep cleaning” of the buildings in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 77 teachers in the Redbank Valley School District on Monday morning began walking the picket line — a walk that could last several weeks.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was a 21-year-old undergraduate student at Mercyhurst College, where she was studying anthropology archeology and forensics when Flight 93 went down in Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.
Members of the Redbank Valley Education Association plan to strike Monday, according to a post on the Redbank Valley School District Facebook page.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
EMLENTON — Neal Moore is up the creek with a paddle and a purpose. He is paddling his canoe across U.S. waterways, a trip that has taken him 19 months to date.
Football: Grove City 42, Conneaut (Ohio) 20
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Rocky Grove 3, Kennedy Catholic 2; Keystone 3, Cranberry 0; Clarion 3, Venango Catholic 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0
A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
The following article is one of among a series of local stories that reflect on how our community reacted and responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
School's been in session for less than a week and the first transition to fully remote learning is underway.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.
FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Venango County Humane Society’s cats and dogs can now get their teeth cared for thanks to a recent charitable donation.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
As the sun rose and the rain fell Saturday morning, cyclists gathered at the Central Avenue plaza in Oil City in honor of fallen U.S. Army Capt. Erick Foster.
- By DILLON PROVENZA and KARA O’NEIL Staff writers
Following last year’s COVID-related uncertainty, Tuesday started off as a normal first day of school for local students who were excited to see their classmates and teachers.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor
EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
TITUSVILLE — It was 162 years ago when Col. Edwin Drake struck oil along Oil Creek and changed the world.
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…
Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.
A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in Oil City will close to through traffic from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 for railroad track repairs.
The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.
