Winds wreak havoc throughout region (updated 3:57 p.m.)

The region finds itself once again recovering and cleaning up after a second consecutive weekend of severe weather, packed mostly with high winds, that brought down trees and power lines, and left thousands of residents and businesses without electrical service.
According to fire officials and 911 dispatchers in both Venango and Clarion counties, no injuries were reported.
Venango County, based on information from those same officials and 911 dispatchers, appears to have received the brunt of the weather damage.
Franklin-area damage
Polk Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Sherman told the newspaper on Sunday afternoon that both Airgas and Franklin Concrete, two businesses near each other on Route 62 in Frenchcreek Township, received major structural damage.
According to Sherman, Airgas had "overall structural damage," and the walls and roof of Franklin Concrete collapsed.
"We were out on multiple calls and coming back from one when we found these," Sherman said. "When the county has a big storm event, 911 is very busy. They do a good job of getting us information, but they can't get everything to us" when there are so many incidents taking place. "After we clear one incident, we come up on another one."
He said fire departments from Franklin, Sandycreek Township, Utica and Cooperstown were "mitigating their own incidents" when they came upon the incidents at Airgas and Franklin Concrete, and they were available to help if needed.
The calls, Sherman said, started at about 2 p.m.
"We had calls everywhere," he said. "I haven't tallied up all the calls yet, but it was pretty close to 15 to 20 calls on Saturday.
Although there was "a lot of damage," Sherman's perspective was that "as devastating as all this was, people are still without power. And, it is fortunate nobody was there (at Airgas or Franklin Concrete) on the weekend. They would have had employees on-site conducting their business had this been during the week. We could have had injuries."
Oil City damage
On Saturday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to both Webco Industries and to the Seneca Court apartment complex, both on Seneca Street in Oil City, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.
At Webco, no one was injured in a fire that broke out on the corner of the top of the office building, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m., Long told the newspaper on Saturday evening.
"It looked like an electric line was blown into the building and something arched or snapped," causing the building to catch on fire, Long said. The damage was "pretty minor" and the fire was "tamed pretty quickly."
He said the scene was cleared at about 5:35 p.m.
Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Rapid Intervention Team, Community Ambulance Service and Cornplanter Ambulance Service also responded, Long said.
At Seneca Court, residents were evacuated and relocated to The Warming Center at The Pointe after wind blew part of the roof off the IOOF Building, and a large chunk of it blew through the roof of Seneca Court, Long told the newspaper on Sunday morning. It also caused damage to 228 Seneca.
There was "pretty significant damage" done to Seneca Court, said Long, who also expressed gratitude toward The Warming Center at The Pointe for taking in the residents, as this is the "second time this year we had to use them for an emergency."
"We had crews on the scene there and the Pulaski Club, which had smoke in the building when we were dispatched to Webco," Long said Sunday. "Franklin FD was standing by at our station so we had several units there quickly."
The apartment residents had been expected to be displaced for an "unknown period," Long said Sunday, as the Seneca Court staff was working to temporarily cover the roof on Saturday evening.
The relocation of the Seneca Court residents was conducted by the Venango County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross.
Yvonne Green, Oil City's director of code and zoning, told the newspaper on Sunday that the apartment building's trusses broke, and when she arrived emergency personnel already were evacuating the building.
Until the complex can once again be occupied, she said, some of Seneca Court's residents will be staying with family or friends, and some were given vouchers by the Red Cross for lodging and food.
When the residents return to Seneca Court, she said, depends on "how fast the contractor can secure it and make the building stable and watertight."
Long said Sunday that by the end of Saturday night, "we had over 30 incidents" and that "Oil City Public Works "assisted greatly with the storm calls because we still had several EMS and other calls during that period."
Power outages
As of 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Penelec's website reported 6,310 in Venango County customers continued to be without electrical service, 4,476 in Clarion County and 939 in Forest County.
FirstEnergy, the parent company of Penelec, said crews are working "around the clock" to restore service.
Also as of 3:17 p.m. Sunday, Central Electric Cooperative's website reported 3,345 Venango County customers continued to be without electrical service, 2,097 in Clarion County and 1,460 in Forest County.
Central Electric, in an email said, "All available crews are working and additional crews from our statewide association PREA are on the way."
Roads closed
A Venango County 911 supervisor told the newspaper on Sunday that a combination of 151 downed trees and wires were reported Saturday, and power is still out from Barkeyville to Emlenton and in Pleasantiville.
"Trees are down ranging from the Emlenton-Clintonville area to the south; to the Chapmanville area in the northern part of the county, and every township in between and the whole way from eastward to westward," she said.
She said roads that were still closed Sunday afternoon included Big Egypt Road, between Education Drive and Gilmore Road in Cranberry Township; Bredinsburg Road, from John Diamond to Orsino Road in Cranberry Township; Georgetown Road, between Rainbow and Niles roads in Frenchcreek Township; and Old Route 36, off of Tionesta Road in Allegheny Township.
According to a Clarion County 911 dispatcher, roads that were still closed as of Sunday afternoon included Route 478, near Freeman Road in Richland Township; Truittsburg Road in Redbank Township; Olean Trail in Limestone Township; Kiserwagner Road, between Bigley and Whisner roads in Paint Township; and Millerstown Town Road in Elk township. During the peak on Saturday, dozens of roads were reported closed due to downed trees and wires.
She said a "fair estimate" would be a combination of 150 trees and wires down on Saturday.
Staff writer Makayla Keating contributed to this report.