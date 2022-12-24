Winter blast chills area

Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.

Temperatures plunged dramatically in the hours from about 7 to 10 a.m. before the mercury settled into single digits and later dipped to right around zero.

And a white Christmas has certainly been guaranteed as highs today are expected to be about 8 above zero and then only rise to the mid teens on Christmas Day.

We may hit the high teens or low 20s by Monday before a gradual warm-up next week.

Several road closures were reported throughout the tri-county area due to multiple crashes, and there were many calls for vehicles stuck on hills or ditches.

The closures included the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Exit 53 (Route 338, Knox) in Clarion County to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County, Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion County from Exit 70 (Route 322, Strattanville) to Exit 64 (Route 66, South New Bethlehem/Clarion), and Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, between Middle Run and Toby Run roads,

The Venango and Clarion County 911 agencies provided some details on incidents in the area.

Venango County 911 said there had been nearly 15 crashes throughout the county before noon. And the calls for more crashes kept coming in steadily throughout the afternoon.

A hot spot for the wrecks, 911 said, was on Interstate 80 between mile markers 37 and 45 that runs from Irwin Township into Clarion County.

Venango County 911 also reported several trees down throughout the county. And two wires had been reported down — one just outside Clintonville and another in Franklin.

Power went out in Barkeyville and Clintonville due to a large tree that fell on Route 308, according to a PennDOT driver who had come to the Emlenton Truck Plaza to refuel.

The driver reported numerous accidents, and he noted that semis usually get stuck on the grade pulling into the plaza so he salted it when he got there.

Another truck driver pulled into the plaza and got stuck exactly on the grade the PennDOT driver was talking about.

That driver said a car couldn’t make it up one of the hills on Interstate 80 and was stopped. He had to slow down and got stuck on the hill too so he said he had to be towed free in order to make it to Emlenton.Clarion County 911 reported 10 trees down and about six crashes spread throughout the county as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, on the First Energy-Penelec website, there were about 13 power outages in the Franklin-Oil City area at about 1 p.m. and several outages were reported throughout Clarion County.

