Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch.
The following school districts will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 3, due to the approaching winter storm:
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, died Jan. 1, 2022.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Greenville 26; Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35; Union 65, Cranberry 45; Venango Catholic 54, Christian Life Academy 39; Grove City 66, Wilmington 24; Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 55, Reynolds 35; Cranberry 47, Venango Catholic 33; Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45; Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56; North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68; Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 19; Karns City 61, Union 57
The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
Perhaps Nora Rudisille is just a kid at heart or plain likes to keep busy or both.
Boys basketball: Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52; Oil City 49, Corry 45; Rocky Grove 60, Jamestown 44; Clarion 59, Cranberry 43; Clarion-Limestone 77, Venango Catholic 39; Keystone 63, Forest Area 23; North Clarion 53, Karns City 36; Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33; Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52
The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for today, Jan. 25, 2022:
Boys basketball: Lakeview 51, Rocky Grove 31; Keystone 64, Cranberry 30
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Scaffolding is rising like a strange children’s playground in Oil City’s St. Joseph Church in Oil City as an extensive interior renovation project is well underway.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
A former Oil City resident has compiled an extensive portfolio over the last several years as his photography hobby has turned into a passion.
Wrestling: Warren 33, Franklin 25
- Updated
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the normal speed limits on both Interstates 80 and 79.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Butler Health System’s Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point officially opened Friday.
- From staff reports
-
A Pleasantville man is driving around in a new Ford truck, thanks to his favorite football team — and his wife.
Boys Basketball: Oil City 35, Fairview 30; Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38; Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44; Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30; Karns City 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33; Clarion 65, Clarion-Limestone 56, 2 OT; Cathedral Prep 52, Grove City 41; Union City 60, Cochranton 49
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A large crowd of firefighters and officials from across Venango County engaged in a two-hour discussion Wednesday about what they see as the future of fire service in the county.
Swimming: (Boys) Oil City 113, Farrell 5; Franklin 87, Titusville 75; (Girls) Oil City 113, Farrell 6; Titusville 107, Franklin 63
Wrestling: Cochranton 62, Maplewood 10
Wrestling: Corry 39, Cochranton 27
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The following school districts have issued two hour delays for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Due to the severity of the continuing winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has updated the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 57, Sharon 40; Lakeview 42, Seneca 35
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An oversized load may disrupt travel next week on Interstate 80, Route 322 west, which includes Liberty Street in Franklin, and Route 62 through Polk.
Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 66, Slippery Rock 22; (girls) Slippery Rock 114, Franklin 56
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dr. David Wagner as the chamber’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Boys Basketball: Corry 52, Cochranton 41
Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
EMLENTON — Standing in front of the burned-out remains of Hovis Truck Service on Monday, co-owner Nancy Hovis’ thoughts went back to last week, when she went to three funeral homes for visitation.
Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 92, Grove City 58; Oil City 100, Slippery Rock 52; (Girls) Franklin 82, Grove City 81; Slippery Rock 104, Oil City 66
