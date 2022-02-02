Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Venango, Forest, Mercer, and Lawrence counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations a…

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-28-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Greenville 26; Oil City 61, Conneaut Area 35; Union 65, Cranberry 45; Venango Catholic 54, Christian Life Academy 39; Grove City 66, Wilmington 24; Cochranton 60, Maplewood 32

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-27-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 55, Reynolds 35; Cranberry 47, Venango Catholic 33; Keystone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 45; Redbank Valley 77, Clarion 56; North Clarion 77, Moniteau 68; Clarion-Limestone 87, Forest Area 19; Karns City 61, Union 57

A new vision for the old VisionQuest site
Free

A new vision for the old VisionQuest site

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-25-22

Boys basketball: Bishop Canevin 70, Franklin 52; Oil City 49, Corry 45; Rocky Grove 60, Jamestown 44; Clarion 59, Cranberry 43; Clarion-Limestone 77, Venango Catholic 39; Keystone 63, Forest Area 23; North Clarion 53, Karns City 36; Grove City 41, Slippery Rock 33; Saegertown 62, Cochranton 52

St Joseph Church renovation project underway
Free

St Joseph Church renovation project underway

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Scaffolding is rising like a strange children’s playground in Oil City’s St. Joseph Church in Oil City as an extensive interior renovation project is well underway.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-21-22

Boys Basketball: Oil City 35, Fairview 30; Franklin 72, Sharpsville 38; Farrell 48, Rocky Grove 44; Keystone 48, Venango Catholic 30; Karns City 36, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 33; Clarion 65, Clarion-Limestone 56, 2 OT; Cathedral Prep 52, Grove City 41; Union City 60, Cochranton 49

Major storm socks region
Free

Major storm socks region

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Area residents spent much of Monday digging out from a major storm that dumped about a foot of snow across the region from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Winter storm warning issued
Free

Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-14-22

Girls Basketball: Franklin 49, Oil City 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 39, Cranberry 28; Karns City 36, Venango Catholic 33; Union 51, Keystone 31; Clarion-Limestone 46, North Clarion 43; Clarion 37, Moniteau 24

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
Free

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-7-22

Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22