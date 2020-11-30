The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, according to the NWS.
