Winter Storm Warning

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Much cooler. High 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.