The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Watch from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible. Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
SHARON - Franklin's Hayden Adams equaled his career high with 25 points - 22 of which came in the first half - while Easton Fulmer added 18 points Friday night as the Knights crushed homestanding Sharon, 76-28 in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Venango County.
The Valentine's Day observance on Sunday is traditionally a time of flowers, candy and cards.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
The owners of the landmark Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca want to rebuild following a fire late Sunday night that gutted the interior of the business.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Monday announced six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area.
Fountain Park was bustling on Saturday when droves of people turned out for the annual Franklin On Ice.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
Route 322 is reopened in Canal Township, Venango County, according to PennDOT. It was closed due to a crash.
When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.
A software engineer from New Jersey is on a buying spree for multi-story buildings in Oil City's North Side business district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.
The following school districts will be closed today, Monday, Feb. 1:
MARIENVILLE - Since Marienville and snowmobiles have been synonymous for more than 50 years, it was no surprise when dozens of enthusiasts turned up at Ray's Hot Spot on Saturday.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died Jan. 1, 2021.
The following school districts will be operating on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 1.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.
Three people were found dead early Saturday morning after a fire destroyed a home at 2 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough said goodbye to the final two members of what staff members have dubbed "the original crew" during a retirement celebration Friday.
Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.
Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.
WRESTLING: Cranberry 33, Franklin 27
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Moniteau has canceled school today.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
