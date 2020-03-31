HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf added seven more counties Tuesday to his order to stay at home as the new virus expanded its reach and Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Wolf told residents of Crawford, Forest, Lebanon, Franklin, Somerset, Lawrence and Cameron counties to stay home at least through April 30, bringing to 33 the number of counties under the governor's order.
Exceptions include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative, or heading outside to exercise.