HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings on Wednesday as Pennsylvania reported nearly 1,000 new infections, continuing a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the state.
Nightclubs will be shut down, bars will also be closed unless they also offer dine-in meals, and bars and restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity, according to an email from Wolf's office sent to county governments.
Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 people will be prohibited, as well as outdoor gatherings of more than 250. And businesses will be required to have their employees work remotely to the extent possible.
Wolf's order, which takes effect Thursday, risked major backlash in large swaths of the state where the virus has largely been kept at bay.
Pennsylvania's recently elevated statewide virus numbers have been driven in large part by increased spread in the Pittsburgh area, where officials attribute the spike to younger people and others congregating in bars and restaurants.
Allegheny County, which has already imposed temporary restrictions on restaurants and bars, reported 246 additional infections on Wednesday from tests performed between June 30 and July 14. Infections numbers have also been up in counties ringing Allegheny.