Wolf orders all K-12 schools closed

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf this afternoon announced that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days, effective Monday in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
The Wolf administration said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of 10 days will decide whether continued closure is needed.
"First and foremost, my top priority as governor — and that of our education leaders — must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities," Wolf said in a news release. "Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180-day or school-hours requirements."
In addition, the release said, the state Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with continuity of learning plans.
The Department of Education also announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a noncongregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab-and-go, during this closure.