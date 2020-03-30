Wolf says schools, businesses to be closed indefinitely

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced schools and nonlife-sustaining businesses will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time.
"I keep saying two weeks, two weeks, well now we're going to leave the date indefinite," Wolf said during a news conference.
He said the closures would end when "it's safe."
"Right now, it isn't safe," Wolf said.
In addition to the closures, Wolf added four new counties to his stay-at-home order, bringing the total to 26. The additional counties are Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill.
The stay-at-home order has been extended to April 30 in conjunction with guidelines President Donald Trump announced Sunday.