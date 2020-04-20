HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday set May 8 as the date he wants to begin easing some pandemic restrictions, saying Pennsylvania had made sufficient progress against COVID-19 to warrant a gradual reopening of the economy.
All 12.8 million Pennsylvanians will have to stay at home at least through that date, said Wolf, extending his existing stay-at-home order by an additional eight days.
But he suggested it might then be lifted in areas of the state where the new coronavirus — which has killed more than 1,200 Pennsylvania residents — does not pose as great of a threat.
Pennsylvania will also ease some restrictions on building construction and vehicle sales, Wolf announced at a video news conference as hundreds of protesters, defying a ban on mass gatherings, staged an anti-shutdown rally at the Capitol.
"We are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania," Wolf said.
He suggested more businesses might be allowed to reopen in early May if Pennsylvania continues to make gains in its fight against the virus.
As Wolf spoke, flag-waving protesters — some with masks, some without — ignored social distancing guidelines to call on him to end the shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential and to get nearly 1.4 million unemployed Pennsylvanians back to work. Other protesters drove around the block, horns blaring.
Kevin Depaulis, 55, a salesman in York Springs who expects to lose 40% of his income this year, said he was rallying to "end this nonsense," adding that it should be up to local leaders to decide whether it's safe for businesses to reopen.
Some GOP lawmakers also attended the protest, which was organized and promoted by several groups that recently popped up on Facebook, including one connected to an obscure gun-rights organization.
Police were there in force but allowed the rally to go off as planned. It was one of several similar protests in state capitals around the nation.
Wolf has said he would rely on an "evidence-based, regional approach" guided by health experts and economists that will help him decide when it's safe to reopen.
On Monday, he signed online-notary legislation that will pave the way for online vehicle sales. Limited building construction work may resume on May 8, he said.
Wolf also approved municipalities to hold hearings, meetings and other business remotely, through telecommunications devices, for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.
To the extent possible, political subdivisions should provide advance notice of such meetings on their websites or in local newspapers, and tell the public how to monitor them.
The governmental bodies are supposed to provide a means of getting public feedback, including mailed comments.