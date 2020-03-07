HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
Both individuals are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, are in isolation at home and were exposed to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, according to a news release from Wolf's office.
The new cases bring the total presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania.
“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available," Wolf said.
“I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
According to the release, resources would help mitigate the spread and strengthen state and local efforts by:
— Supporting county and municipal health departments.
— Securing necessary equipment and personnel.
— Securing personal protective equipment.
— Disseminating public health messaging.
— Supporting care for seniors, the most at-risk population.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be, too,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“We are working with the health care community and local community leaders across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus in Pennsylvania.”
On Friday, the Wolf administration announced the first two presumptive positives — one adult in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1, according to the release. The Department of Health has:
— Begun testing for COVID-19 at the state laboratory.
— Maintained communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners.
— Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning from areas impacted by coronavirus.
— Provided health care providers, businesses and education providers with information.
— Reviewed and adapted current pandemic flu plans to prepare for the spread of COVID-19.
— Increased testing capacity to test 20 to 25 individuals daily.
— Purchased equipment to increase testing capacity to 125 to 150 individuals beginning this coming week.
— Partially activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA.
Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration on Friday to ensure state agencies involved in the response have the expedited resources to focus on the virus and its possible spread.
“We are making progress to increase our testing capacity to up to 150 specimens a day over the weekend,” Levine said. “This increased capacity allows us to continue to work with clinicians to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing.We want individuals who have potential exposure and symptoms to call us at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).
Levine said as the situation evolves, the state will continually update Pennsylvanians through health.pa.gov, and the Department of Health's Facebook page and Twitter account.
“It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health,” she said.