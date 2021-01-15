Woman pulled from river

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks said crews were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the river near the Wye Bridge. Hicks said firefighters found the woman sitting naked about 30 yards from the north shore, between the bridge and ice device.
Outside air and water temperatures were both about 34 degrees Thursday morning, Hicks said.
Firefighters initially tried to get the woman to come to shore and threw rope bags out in the frigid water, Hicks said. The woman made no attempts to grab the rope either due to the effects of hypothermia, mental status or a combination of both, according to Hicks.
Oil City fire personnel were geared up to launch from the marina, but Hicks said the borrowed boat from Seneca experienced mechanical issues.
The fire department's inflatable dinghy was called to the marina, but Hicks said firefighters had no choice but to enter the water themselves.
Three fire fighters entered the water with protective equipment on and grabbed the woman, Hicks said. The firefighters were then able to drag her to the north shoreline, the chief said.
The woman was secured and covered with a jacket, then Franklin's rescue boat transported her to the Oil City marina where an ambulance was waiting, Hicks said.
The woman was taken to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service for treatment of hypothermia, Hicks said. The chief said he didn't know what her condition was as of Thursday afternoon.
Hicks said the three firefighters who entered the water were evaluated by an ambulance that later arrived at the north shore scene. None of the fire personnel were injured, but Hicks said they did suffer minor signs of hypothermia.
All three were able to return to duty after getting some dry clothes and heat, Hicks said.
Venango County Mental Health and Oil City police are continuing to investigate the incident, Hicks said.