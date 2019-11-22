The young girl who unveiled the Oil City Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the Central Avenue Plaza as a three-year-old in November 1928 is alive and well in Erie and can still recall the rainy day the monument was dedicated.
Georgie Torrey Walker, who is now 94, said "the whole town turned out and stood around the flagpole" 91 years ago when she unveiled the pink granite monument in front of the Oil City Library.
"A soldier in uniform lifted me up and I pulled the flag off. It was an American flag draped over the monument," Walker recalled in a recent telephone interview with the newspaper.
"I remember thinking, 'everyone can see me,'" she added with a laugh.
A dedication was held at the Knights of Columbus due to rainy weather, according to a front-page story in The Derrick the day after the Nov. 12, 1928, dedication.
Georgie's father, George Torrey, the chairman of the monument committee, presented the memorial to the city with a "short and appropriate address," the article in The Derrick said.
Oil City Mayor T.I. Blair accepted the monument, saying it was a credit to the city and that plans were being made to beautify the area around the Central Avenue monument, the article said.
At the time the monument was dedicated, the city had already spent several thousand dollars widening the street for the plaza, The Derrick said.
The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was the first such monument in Oil City. It was dedicated to all the U.S. soldiers and sailors who had fought in all wars.
The monument has been in the news again the last couple of months as a campaign spearheaded by Howard Faunce, the city's public works director, helped raise about $10,000 to refurbish the memorial prior to this year's Venango County Veterans Day observance at the Central Avenue Plaza.
Georgie Walker, who was the only child of George and Ella Russell Torrey, grew up on West Third Street in Oil City and graduated from Oil City High School in 1943.
Later, she worked as a draftsman in Philadelphia drawing airplane engines during World War II.
"It was a good time," she said as she reflected on her life in Philadelphia at that time.
She married James Walker and moved to Erie, where she still lives.
Georgie's daughter, Diane Walker-Brown, was with her during her telephone interview with the newspaper.