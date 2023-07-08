Under storm clouds and amid the occasional raindrops, work on the ongoing East Second Street construction project in Oil City continued Friday.
East Second was closed Friday at its intersection with Liberty Street as work is underway up by Stubler’s Drive Thru.
The project involves replacing the road, sidewalks and water and sewer lines, as well as installing curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at every intersection along the street from Wilson Avenue to Route 62, the area known as Buzzard’s Bend.
While reconstructing the road, the city plans to use funds from bonds that were issued in 2021 to replace the water and sewer lines.
Oil City manager Mark Schroyer said last month at a city council meeting he thinks the East Second construction will wrap up late this fall, and paving may get underway on the street early next year.