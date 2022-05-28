YMCA dinner honors Keating

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.
It was more than 50 years ago when Keating, an Oil City native, lost his life while on his way home from serving in the Vietnam War.
It was in 1970 when the plane carrying Keating malfunctioned while taking off from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean several hundred miles from the coast of California — on the day he was set to arrive home and be reunited with his family.
At the YMCA, where a lunch and program were held, Charles Jetter, Keating’s nephew and organizer of the event, and his daughter, Laura Jetter Christian, sang “This Land is Your Land, This Land is My Land.”
The Oil City High School choir performed several selections, and Dave Thompson played the bagpipes during the program.
Two of Keating’s children, Janis Green and Michael Keating, came from California for the veterans appreciation event, honoring their father, a day they didn’t expect to see.
“It’s unreal. When dad died, there wasn’t much honoring of him. There was no funeral,” Green said as she reflected on her cousins’ efforts to see her father is honored in his hometown more than five decades after his death.
Green said when her father died, she was 13, her brother Michael was 15 and their older brother, Gary, was 19. Michael Keating noted their father’s death was the hardest on their mother.
While many people knew about her father, few actually knew him, Green said.
Jetter’s older sister, Peggy Jetter, who was three years younger than Bob Keating, was one of the people who knew Keating and always remembered him with fondness. He often came up in the conversations she had with her brother.
Charles Jetter said he and his sister never forgot their uncle and always felt bad about what happened to him.
He said it was a little more than a year ago when he ran into his cousins, Rick and Mark Zeigler, and the three of them began working on various ways to honor their uncle in his hometown.
The veterans appreciation event was a product of their efforts. They are still working on honoring Keating with a plaque as well as getting his name on the local Vietnam War memorials.
This week also was the first time Green and Keating, along with many of their cousins, had seen each other in decades; some were meeting for the first time.
Many veterans, extended Keating family and local elected officials were present for the lunch.
In addition to organizing the lunch, Jetter also has put up two billboards honoring his uncle and advertising the veterans appreciation event.
One billboard is at the end of the State Street bridge and the other is on Route 8 near Franklin. He also put up a number of yard signs.
Keating served in World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam, working his way up the ranks until he became a lieutenant commander.
“When he was home, dad was always doing correspondence courses. I think he got where he was because he studied continuously,” Michael Keating said. “He programed missiles for the Navy when he wasn’t flying. He never had a day of college, but he had a lot of education with the Navy.”
After returning from World War II, Bob Keating married an Oil City girl, the former Sally Garbacz, and they had three children, Gary, Michael and Janis.
In addition, Keating was on one of the ships that responded to blockade Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
“Our parents were very much a product of Oil City and proud of it. We were vagabond kids,” Michael Keating said. “We didn’t have roots like they did. Mom was a proud Steelers fan to her dying day.”